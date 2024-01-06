Nikki Haley Proposes Teaming Up with Her Opponent to Defeat Trump: ‘If He Wants to Join Forces with Me, I Welcome That’

January 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you’re in a race — say it’s a foot race — and the people coming in a far second and third find themselves running side-by-side for a moment or […] The post Nikki Haley Proposes Teaming Up with Her Opponent to Defeat Trump: 'If He Wants to Join Forces with Me, I Welcome That' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...