Scandal As Chris Christie Mentioned Over 50 Times In Unsealed Sizzler Documents

January 6, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MISSION VIEJO, CA — A new scandal erupted just days before the Iowa Caucus as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was forced to address fresh revelations that his name had appeared over 50 times in newly unsealed Sizzler documents.



Read More...