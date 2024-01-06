"The Death Toll Of A Global War": Bret Weinstein And Tucker Discuss COVID Vaccine, WHO's Authoritarian Plans For Humanity

Tucker Carlson sat down with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein (brother of Eric Weinstein), where the two dissected the intricate web of narratives surrounding COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry, and global shifts in governance and public health policy.

According to Weinstein, opposition to the 'official' COVID narratives is like taking on Goliath - with competent and courageous experts in various fields being aggressively censored during the pandemic. This led to the formation of a "Dream Team" of dissenters.

"I call the force that we're up against Goliath. Goliath made a terrible mistake and made it most egregiously during COVID, which is it took all of the competent people, all of the courageous people, and it shoved them out of the institutions where they were hanging on. And it created in so doing, the Dream Team. It created every player you could possibly want on your team to fight some historic battle against a terrible evil," he said, suggesting that the Dream Team is uniquely qualified to fight against those who botched the pandemic response with deadly consequences.

Weinstein also discussed the demonization of alternative treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and suggested that there have been 17 million deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine.

"So I’m not a math genius, but one in eight hundred shots times billions is a lot of people…..17 million deaths from the COVID vaccine?" asked Tucker. "Just for perspective. I mean, that’s like the death toll of a global war."

To which Weinstein replied: "Yes, absolutely. This is a great tragedy of history. So that proportion. And amazingly there is no way in which it’s over. I mean, we are still apparently recommending these things for healthy children."

🚨 "17 million deaths from the COVID vax?"



Bret Weinstein tells Tucker Carlson: "I saw a credible estimate of something like 17 million deaths globally." pic.twitter.com/US4Ejypb1f — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) January 6, 2024

Weinstein and Carlson also discussed what they perceive as a global power shift orchestrated through public health policies. They discussed the World Health Organization's (WHO) proposed pandemic preparedness plan, expressing concerns over potential overreach and infringement on national sovereignty. Weinstein warned of a "turnkey totalitarian planet," with the WHO positioned to dictate unprecedented controls over nations and their citizens.

Bret Weinstein Exposes the World Health Organization’s Neo Dark Age Agenda - He is 100% correct on all of it...the best and brightest who were all doing their own things in life in all different areas and levels....found a common cause in trying to preserve Western Democratic… pic.twitter.com/wvAtDrI9bv — DavidCWillisUSA (@DavidCWillisUSA) January 6, 2024

Watch the entire segment on the WHO below...

And subscribers to Tuckercarlson.com can watch the entire one hour interview here.