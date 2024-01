Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization Raises Concerns: Four Days in Critical Care Unit

January 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Following difficulties from a relatively minor operation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin allegedly spent four days in the critical care unit while hospitalized earlier this week. According to reports provided to NBC News, the senior military official was unable to carry out his duties from New Year's Day until Friday. Deputy Secretary of military Kathleen Hicks assumed his responsibilities during this time.



Read More...