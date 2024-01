Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds takes on Hillary Clinton: A Potential Running Mate for Donald Trump?

January 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

During a recent on-air segment with CNN, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds passionately criticized former president Donald Trump's 2016 opponent, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Donalds, whose name has been mentioned as a potential running mate for leading 2024 GOP presidential contender Donald Trump, did not hold back in expressing his views.



Read More...