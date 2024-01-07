Former Student Teacher Ordered to Undergo Treatment Program for 3 Inappropriate Relationships with 14-Year-Old Student; No Jail Time

January 7, 2024

A former student teacher who engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student was ordered to undergo a six-month treatment program. Ana D'Ettorre will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender. D'Ettorre admitted to committing one act of sexual misconduct with a minor and one act of distributing harmful material to juveniles last February.



