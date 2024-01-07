Shore To Please

January 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The South of France is beautiful if you don't look at it. Keep your back to the coast, and the Mediterranean sea and sky look much the same as they did to the ancient Greeks who settled in the two best natural harbors and called them Marsilia and Nike (Marseilles and Nice). Turn your back on the main attraction, however, and you see the ruin of nature. The post Shore To Please appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...