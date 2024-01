40 Years in Jail for a Marijuana Offense

January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When I read an article yesterday by a man named Edwin Rubis, I sat there, shook my head, and asked myself how any government could do such a thing to anyone. The reason that Rubis’s article caught my attention is captured in the title of his article: “I’m Serving 40 Years in Federal Prison. Here’s […]



Read More...