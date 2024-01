Alaska Airlines Adds New ‘Scenic View’ Seat For $30 Upgrade Fee

January 8, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SEATAC, WA — Alaska Airlines has launched a special new "scenic view" seat upgrade where the entire side of the cabin next to your seat is blown out into the sky and you are assaulted with a dramatic atmospheric change that upsets the pressure in the cabin. The luxury experience can be yours for a small $30.00 fee.



