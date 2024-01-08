Congresswoman Boebert: Denying Allegations of Domestic Dispute While Police Investigate
January 8, 2024
Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) firmly denied the reports suggesting that she struck her ex-husband in the kisser. However, it is important to note that the Colorado police are currently investigating a potential altercation that took place over the weekend, adding further intrigue to the situation. Congresswoman Boebert: Denying Allegations of Domestic Dispute While Police Investigate
