Exposing Satanic Abortion Rituals & The Spiritual Forces Behind Politics (Video)

Scripture says in Ephesians chapter six verse twelve, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places,” shared Alex Newman on Shaun Attwood’s podcast, Attwood Unleashed. It is easy to chalk …



Read More...