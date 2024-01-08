Man Unable To Learn Any Useful Information As Brain Already Filled To Capacity With Monty Python Quotes

January 8, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HOUSTON, TX — Greg Harrington, 32, decided it was finally time to take control of his adult life and learn some new information, sources confirmed Monday. "Maybe I'll figure out how to buy Bitcoin, or learn what Bitcoin even is," he muttered to himself while getting ready for his part-time evening job serving at Chili's. "It's a new year - time to gain some new skills and really better myself."



