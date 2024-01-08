‘More Inclusive Experience’: Biden Admin Plans Removal of William Penn Statue From Philly Park
January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration is planning to permanently remove a statue of William Penn from Philadelphia's Welcome Park to provide a "more inclusive experience for visitors," it announced in a press release. The post 'More Inclusive Experience': Biden Admin Plans Removal of William Penn Statue From Philly Park appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
