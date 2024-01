Newsom Pledged to Release His Tax Returns While In Office. He Hasn’t Done So Since 2020.

January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) pledged to be the first California governor to release his tax returns annually. He has yet to do so for the 2021 or 2022 tax years. The post Newsom Pledged to Release His Tax Returns While In Office. He Hasn't Done So Since 2020. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...