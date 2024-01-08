Parks Service Seeks To Remove William Penn Statue To Make Philadelphia More "Welcome And Inclusive"

New mayor, same woke insanity.

The National Park Service in Philadelphia is now looking for public comment on its plans to "rehabilitate" Welcome Park in the Old City section of Philadelphia by removing the park's statue of William Penn. In other words, we're back to tearing down statues again...

After all, why keep a racist, misogynistic, totally un-woke monument honoring the patriarchy of William Penn at... ...the park located at the site of of William Penn's former home? It's not like he founded the province of Pennsylvania or something...

The "Welcome Park" site was completed in its current form back in 1982, according to 6ABC, who says that park officials want to "reenvision the park and expand the interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia to make it more welcoming and inclusive for visitors."

This initiative has involved consultation with representatives from various indigenous groups such as the Haudenosaunee, Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, Shawnee Tribe, and Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

The NPS is seeking public comment on the proposed plan here. "The reimagined Welcome Park maintains certain aspects of the original design such as the street grid, the rivers and the east wall while adding a new planted buffer on three sides, and a ceremonial gathering space with circular benches," their website says.

Most people just want to know when the insanity is going to stop...

hey new @PhillyMayor who i am giving a chance to, isn’t it time to stop this nonsense and focus on issues that matter, like crime? — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 7, 2024

...and why the National Park Service is spending and re-spending our tax money to build and then tear down statutes...

If @SpeakerJohnson had a backbone, rather than a collar connected to Schumer’s leash, he would have already called for defunding the @NatlParkService https://t.co/tnq48QmIkU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2024

Perhaps its another job for the Italians in South Philly who took mattes into their own hands defending the Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza some years back. As a refresher, here's how they handled the complaints of the woke: