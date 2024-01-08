Rep. Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punches Ex-Husband Twice for Being ‘Aggressive’ Toward Her in Public Restaurant

January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Police in Colorado are investigating a weekend incident in which Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is alleged to have twice punched her former husband in the face in a restaurant. Boebert […] The post Rep. Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punches Ex-Husband Twice for Being 'Aggressive' Toward Her in Public Restaurant appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...