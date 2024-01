Soft Landing or Hard Crash?

January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A clip from the 1990 movie Home Alone where the lead character purchases groceries, household goods, and toys recently went viral because he paid a total of $19.83 whereas today the same purchase would cost over three times as much. Ironically, while this evidence of the Federal Reserve’s failure to maintain the dollar’s value was […]



Read More...