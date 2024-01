Texas Father Takes Drastic Action to Protect Daughter: Shoots Alleged Sexual Assaulter

January 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As per Houston Police Department officials, a Texas father took action on Friday night (January 5) after discovering that the 30-year-old stepfather had allegedly sexually assaulted his 12-year-old daughter. The father shot the stepfather in response to this disturbing incident.



Read More...