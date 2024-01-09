62-Year-Old Ray Epps Sentenced to Probation in Capitol Disturbance Case

January 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A 62-year-old Arizona man, Ray Epps, who was accused by conservatives of being an FBI agent involved in the Capitol disturbance on January 6, has been sentenced to one year of probation. Epps pleaded guilty to participating in disorderly behavior and received the sentence as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. (Source: The Hill)



