Brickbat: The Bicycle Thieves

January 9, 2024 | Tags: REASON

A report by the United Kingdom's Liberal Democrats political party claims that bicycle theft has been effectively decriminalized in the U.K. Based on government data, the report found that 89 percent of the 365,706 bicycle thefts reported to police since 2019 have not been solved. And the number of reports may greatly underestimate the actual number of thefts. Data from the British crime survey, which asks people about crimes that have been committed against them, indicates there are about 300,000 bicycle thefts each year.

