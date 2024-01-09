Chabad Lubavitch Synagogue Erupts Into Chaos After Members Refuse to Allow Secret Tunnel to Be Sealed

UPDATE 2: More videos are emerging from the incident:

Chabad, the Hasidic Jewish sect, has secret tunnels that were discovered under their headquarters in NYC, and are now being shut down by the NYPD. Arrests are being made….. pic.twitter.com/q7Mq2sHsim — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) January 9, 2024

New York This story just gets stranger & stranger. Why do the Jews have a series of tunnels under the city? Call me a crazy conspiracist but I suspect they’re up to no good……? pic.twitter.com/UC1IGpDDSl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 9, 2024

This story is developing and we will monitor closely for further updates.

UPDATE: The Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters released a statement:

STATEMENT BY CHABAD-LUBAVITCH HEADQUARTERS The Chabad-Lubavitch community is pained by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue below Chabad Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway Monday night. These odious actions will be investigated, and the… pic.twitter.com/Ysn0jr7FTr — Chabad Lubavitch HQ (@Lubavitch) January 9, 2024

Original Story:

(Daily Caller)—A New York City synagogue erupted into chaos Monday night after members refused to have a secret tunnel sealed off, according to CrownHeights.info.

Video footage of the incident circulated on Twitter, displaying a chaotic scene between Jewish synagogue members and New York Police Department (NYPD) officers. Shouting ensued as officers and members clashed, with some Jewish members appearing to flip tables and crossing over crime tape NYPD officers were behind.

Another shot displayed a member crawling out from what appears to be a hole connected to the synagogue, then walking out onto the NYC street.

#BREAKING: Riot Unfolds as NYPD Responds to Discovery of Underground Tunnel in Brooklyn Temple ⁰

#CrownHeights | #Brooklyn Currently, numerous law enforcementare at the scene of a riot at the Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, where individuals tore wooden… pic.twitter.com/U4oSYL0Fkb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 9, 2024

The incident began Monday afternoon after a cement truck was sent to the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, known as the 770 due to its address in Crown Heights, according to Col Live. The truck was ordered to fill up an underground tunnel that had run from the main synagogue to a now closed building next door, the outlet reported.

First reports of the tunnel surfaced in late 2023, after a homeowner had called authorities about suspicious noises in his neighborhood for some time, CrownHeights.info first reported. Simultaneously, a construction project was in progress to install new plumbing in the 770. However, following excavation of a trench for the project, the underground secret tunnel had been discovered, according to the outlet.

The tunnel had reportedly been worked on during nights for an unknown amount of time, stretching the tunnel to a next door building’s women’s section, CrownHeights.info reported. Following the discovery of the tunnel, many worried about the stability of the building.

The NYPD was called to the synagogue after a group of men began to allegedly disconnect the hosing and vandalize the cement trucks, according to CrownHeights.info. As the men went inside the building, they allegedly began to vandalize the place, ripping off walls of the downstairs 770, as well as exposing the tunnel, the outlet reported.

The NYPD has arrested ten people, with claims that a man inside had attempted to pepper spray an officer, according to CrownHeights.info.

The NYPD has not made any reported statements about the incident.

