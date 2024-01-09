Chinese State Media Promote Pro-Hamas Propaganda

January 9, 2024

Chinese state-controlled media outlets have been promoting pro-Hamas propaganda since the Iran-backed terror group last year launched its war on Israel, hoping to erode Western support for the Jewish state and undermine U.S. interests, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of Chinese Communist Party publications. The post Chinese State Media Promote Pro-Hamas Propaganda appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


