New ASMR Video For Conservatives Just 10-Hour Loop Of Soothing AR-15 Sounds

January 9, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — The ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) trend, once dominated by genZ kids and godless communists, has reportedly spread over to the conservative demographic with an exciting new video that is just someone firing an AR-15 and reloading it for ten hours.



