Rebel News Reporter David Menzies Horribly Treated & Arrested For Questioning Deputy Prime Minister (Video)
January 9, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosOver the weekend, we reported on the difference in the treatment of those that staged the trucker protests in Canada and how the cops treated those supporting Hamas. Now, the cops in Canada are being emboldened against the press to the point that a Rebel News reporter was treated horribly and arrested for simply questioning …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments