San Francisco Lawmakers Set to Vote on Proposal That Calls For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

January 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

San Francisco lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a proposal urging an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, as Bay Area activists insist failing to pass such a resolution would be racist and "pro-genocide." The resolution, which includes just one mention of the "brutal attack" by Hamas militants, cites the "armed violence" that has taken place since Oct. 7 and calls for "a sustained ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian aid, release of hostages, and condemning antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic rhetoric and attacks." The post San Francisco Lawmakers Set to Vote on Proposal That Calls For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



