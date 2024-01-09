The Best of Reason: The Post-Neoliberalism Moment

January 9, 2024   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
The Best of Reason logo | Joanna Andreasson

This week's featured article is "The Post-Neoliberalism Moment" by Daniel W. Drezner.

This audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.

Music credits: "Deep in Thought" by CTRL and "Sunsettling" by Man with Roses

The post <I>The Best of Reason</I>: The Post-Neoliberalism Moment appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x