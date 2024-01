The EU AI Act

January 9, 2024 | Tags: REASON

As covered in this week's Cyberlaw Podcast, the AI Act is getting some poor reviews—from the US Congress as well as Europe's tech sector. How could something like this happen in the home of the vaunted "Brussels Effect?" Fear not. Cybertoonz has the explanation.

