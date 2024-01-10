Biden’s Refusal to Designate Houthis As Terrorists Sparks Blowback From Military Leaders

January 10, 2024

The Biden administration’s refusal to redesignate Yemen’s Houthis rebels as a terrorist organization is causing tension with U.S. military leaders in the region as they struggle to counter a rise in attacks by the Iran-backed militant group. The post Biden's Refusal to Designate Houthis As Terrorists Sparks Blowback From Military Leaders appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


