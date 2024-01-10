Brickbat: How Much Is That Doggie In the Window?

New York has banned the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the move is aimed at cracking down on abusive breeders. In a statement, she said that many animals sold by such breeders have health problems that could cost their new owners thousands of dollars to have treated.

