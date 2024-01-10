Chris Christie Suspends Campaign To Spend More Time With Family-Sized 12-Piece Chicken Meal From KFC

January 10, 2024

U.S. — The political world is reeling this afternoon after Republican favorite and frontrunner Chris Christie announced he will be suspending his campaign to run for president. The beloved conservative populist cited his desire to spend more time with his family-sized 12-piece chicken meal from KFC.



