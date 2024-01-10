Federal Reserve Staff Underwent DEI Training Amid Rising Inflation, Documents Show
January 10, 2024
The Federal Reserve conducted diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings in which staff members learned that "correct pronoun usage is a civil right" and were told to acknowledge their "white privilege," documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. The post Federal Reserve Staff Underwent DEI Training Amid Rising Inflation, Documents Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
