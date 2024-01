Jews Realize They’ve Dug Too Far When They Pop Out Of The Ground Next To A Mountie Drinking Maple Syrup On A Moose In Front Of A Tim Hortons

January 10, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TORONTO — Tunnel-dwelling orthodox Jews from Brooklyn found themselves in unfamiliar territory after popping out of a hold in the ground next to a Mountie drinking maple syrup on a moose in front of a Tim Horton's.



Read More...