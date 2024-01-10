Keith Olbermann Lectures Elon Musk About Kindness and the Comments Are Brutal

January 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Former news celebrity Keith Olbermann loves to pick fights that he’s bound to lose. If there’s a wrong take, he’ll take it. His latest venture into wrongness was his hit on Elon Musk who has recently taken up the mantle of fighting the information war against the border invasion.

Musk’s initial post that triggered Olbermann was innocuous enough. he retweeted Libs of TikTok’s headline grab about leftist leaders asking American citizens to help house illegal aliens.

“They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too,” he Tweeted.

They’ve run out of hotel rooms, are kicking kids out of school for illegal housing and now they want your homes too https://t.co/Cro82sGjq9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

Olbermann then proceeded to lecture Musk in a response.

It’s called kindness. I know you know nothing of it, because you can’t figure out an angle to make money off it

It's called kindness. I know you know nothing of it, because you can't figure out an angle to make money off it — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 10, 2024

Olbermann, who is not known for his kindness, knowledge, or unwillingness to make money, was hit hard in the replies.

Keith Olbermann is lecturing anyone about kindness? — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2024

Until you bring in 100 to your house, stop insulting NON elite citizens who are now paying for people who broke our laws — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 10, 2024

I am sure you can find a place for one of them in your apartment. — (@skipmav) January 10, 2024

How many illegals will you house Keith? — Batalysta (@batalysta) January 10, 2024

How many illegals will you house Keith? — Batalysta (@batalysta) January 10, 2024

How many illegals will you house Keith? — Batalysta (@batalysta) January 10, 2024

How many illegals will you house Keith? — Batalysta (@batalysta) January 10, 2024

How many are you hosting? — Deplorable (@bigskymama16) January 10, 2024

Keith we are looking forward to see you welcoming some illegals in your apartment. As a fellow New Yorker I can drop them off free of charge. Just let me know when and where? Do you want a family or army-age men? They are not vetted and not checked for any diseases but you… — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 10, 2024

Keith we are looking forward to see you welcoming some illegals in your apartment. As a fellow New Yorker I can drop them off free of charge. Just let me know when and where? Do you want a family or army-age men? They are not vetted and not checked for any diseases but you… — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 10, 2024

Keith is pretending it's about empathy. In reality, he knows these people are being imported by the Biden administration to change demographics and consolidate power for the Democrat marxist party. — I See Dead People Voting (@RedStateRunner) January 10, 2024

Perhaps Olbermann should sit this one out.

The post Keith Olbermann Lectures Elon Musk About Kindness and the Comments Are Brutal appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...