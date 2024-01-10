Nationwide Farmer Revolt Shuts Down Roads Across the Country, Threatens to Drag on All Week

January 10, 2024   |   Tags:

“Investing in one thing often requires defunding another.” Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Kathleen Merrigan, who served during President Barack Obama’s first term, wrote those words in a May […] The post Nationwide Farmer Revolt Shuts Down Roads Across the Country, Threatens to Drag on All Week appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x