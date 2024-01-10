Shocking Incident Involving Congresswoman’s Ex-Husband: Arrest Warrant Issued

An arrest warrant has been issued, detailing a distressing incident involving Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Allegedly, Jayson forcefully slammed his 18-year-old son and covered the young man's mouth. Shockingly, Jayson retrieved a rifle when his son tried to contact the police. This underscores the gravity of the situation and its implications.


