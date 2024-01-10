Speaker Johnson Pledges To Stand 'Shoulder To Shoulder' For 'Defense Of Taiwan'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) met with Taiwan's US envoy at the US Capitol on Tuesday, after which he vowed to continue supporting the Taiwanese people against Chinese aggression.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) meets with Taiwan's representative to the United States, Alexander Yui.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Taiwanese people," Johnson told reporters, adding "We certainly want to help in the defense of Taiwan, which is very important. We want to deter the Chinese Communist Party and any military provocations. The U.S. stands with our friends."

Johnson met with Envoy Alexander Yui, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States - a meeting which undoubtedly pissed off CCP authorities in Beijing, particularly after Yui said that he looks forward to "further strengthen[ing] our rock-solid friendship," to which Johjnson replied: "We have an important relationship, and we want to strengthen that."

As The Epoch Times notes, the CCP has been harassing Taiwan leading up to the democratic island's upcoming presidential vote on Saturday - launching several balloons and a rocket containing a satellite over the island's airspace. Taiwan's foreign minister described the incidents as part of a larger pattern of aggression designed to sway voters ahead of the election.

Recall in August of 2022 when former Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the CCP launched several missiles around Taiwan and cut off all military communications with the United States.

The Chinese Communist Party claims that Taiwan is a rogue province that must be united with the mainland by any means necessary. The regime has never actually controlled any part of the island, however. For its part, Taiwan is self-governed by a democratic government and oversees one of the world’s most successful market economies. Out of respect for China’s position, the United States does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The United States and Taiwan do share robust informal ties, however, including economically and militarily. It is unclear at this time what the response will be from Beijing concerning Mr. Johnson’s meeting with Mr. Yui.

"It sure does raise interesting questions about what their intentions are; what their goals are," said White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby, who added that the Biden administration remains committed to supporting free and fair elections in Taiwan.

Taiwan's armed forces hold two days of routine drills to show combat readiness ahead of Lunar New Year holidays at a military base on Jan. 11, 2023, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

"We want to see a free and fair and transparent election, and we’re willing to stand by and work with whoever the people of Taiwan elect to their government."