Trump Can’t Deliver Closing Arguments in Fraud Trial, Judge Says

January 10, 2024   |   Tags:

Donald Trump cannot personally deliver a closing argument in his civil fraud trial, a New York judge said Wednesday after the former U.S. president's attorneys did not agree to conditions that would prevent him from delivering a “campaign speech.” The post Trump Can't Deliver Closing Arguments in Fraud Trial, Judge Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x