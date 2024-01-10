Trump Leaves Biden in the Dust in Critical Swing State: ‘These Numbers Are Very Bad for Any Incumbent’

January 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When it comes to the 2024 presidential election, there are a lot of “what ifs.” What if Donald Trump is found guilty on one or some of the left’s trumped-up […] The post Trump Leaves Biden in the Dust in Critical Swing State: 'These Numbers Are Very Bad for Any Incumbent' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...