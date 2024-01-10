US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Faces Calls for Resignation Over Concealed Cancer Diagnosis By Democrat Rep

January 10, 2024   |   Tags:

Reports surfaced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin concealed his cancer diagnosis from the Biden administration for one month, prompting a Democratic lawmaker to demand his resignation. The House Armed Services Committee member from Pennsylvania, Rep. Chris Deluzio, shared his statement on X on Wednesday afternoon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x