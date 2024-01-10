US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Faces Calls for Resignation Over Concealed Cancer Diagnosis By Democrat Rep

January 10, 2024

Reports surfaced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin concealed his cancer diagnosis from the Biden administration for one month, prompting a Democratic lawmaker to demand his resignation. The House Armed Services Committee member from Pennsylvania, Rep. Chris Deluzio, shared his statement on X on Wednesday afternoon.



