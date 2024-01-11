Brickbat: What Did You Call Me?

People in New York City can now be fined if they use the term illegal alien with the "intent to demean, humiliate or harass a person." The city government has also banned discrimination based on English proficiency and made it illegal to threaten to call immigration authorities on someone "based on a discriminatory motive." Those found guilty of these offenses may also receive fines up to $250,000.

