Brickbat: What Did You Call Me?

January 11, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
The Immigrants monument by Luis Sanguino, in Battery Park, Lower Manhattan. | Viocara | Dreamstime.com

People in New York City can now be fined if they use the term illegal alien with the "intent to demean, humiliate or harass a person." The city government has also banned discrimination based on English proficiency and made it illegal to threaten to call immigration authorities on someone "based on a discriminatory motive." Those found guilty of these offenses may also receive fines up to $250,000.

