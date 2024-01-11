Hit the Houthis Hard

Since last November, Houthi terrorists operating from enclaves in northern Yemen have launched 26 attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The Houthis have fired drone swarms, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles. The Houthis have pirated ships. They have endangered lives, disrupted international trade flows, and raised the cost of shipping a container from Asia to northern Europe by 173 percent. And they have paid no price. The post Hit the Houthis Hard appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



