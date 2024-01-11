Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Tax Charges

World-renowned painting legend and crackhead hooker-connoisseur, Hunter Biden, pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he failed to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income from foreign businesses - even though he previously agreed to settle the case in a preferential wristslap plea deal with the DOJ - in a case that Republicans hope will bolster the impeachment of his father, Joe Biden.

The president’s son entered his plea Thursday in Los Angeles (the case is US v. Biden, 23-cr-599, US District Court, Central District of California), where he may face trial this year as his father seeks reelection in a rematch with Donald Trump, who himself is the target of a Soviet-style witch hunt orchestrated by Biden's activist, weaponized Department of "Justice." Trump, who himself was arrested four times, points to the business affairs of Hunter Biden as evidence the presidential family is corrupt.

According to Bloomberg, US District Judge Mark Scarsi said he’s considering a June 20 trial date and set a briefing schedule for the case. A federal grand jury charged Hunter Biden on Dec. 7 with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 even as he spent millions of dollars on a drug-fueled lifestyle featuring escorts, fast cars and luxury hotels, much of it while he was in the grips of addiction. He could face 17 years in prison if convicted of the three felonies and six misdemeanors in his indictment.

Hunter Biden’s problems extend far beyond the Los Angeles tax case. He also faces a separate trial in Delaware on federal gun charges, and House Republicans have made his overseas business dealings, especially his slush fund receipts from Ukraine and China which were split with his father, a central focus of their impeachment inquiry.

Separately, as reported yesterday, two US House committees recommended Wednesday that the younger Biden be held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the impeachment inquiry into his father. The votes, 23-14 in the Judiciary Committee and 25-21 in the Oversight Committee, came after Hunter Biden made an unannounced appearance on the US Capitol grounds to attend the proceedings.

Hunter Biden had hoped to avoid these criminal cases. In July, he agreed to plead guilty in Delaware to two misdemeanor tax counts and acknowledge a firearms violation without a conviction, receiving no jail time. But the deal imploded when a federal judge - apparently one of the few who has not been bribed by Soros - questioned its terms and refused to sign off on it.

David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware, came under intense criticism for offering a sweetheart deal to the president’s son. Hilariously, BIden's pet attorney general Merrick Garland then appointed Weiss as special counsel in the case, freeing him to pursue separate criminal cases.

The indictment alleges Hunter Biden made more than $7 million in gross income from 2016 to 2020, including from a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, and a Chinese private equity firm, CEFC China Energy. Instead of paying his taxes, prosecutors say, he spent money on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature.”

After the indictment, Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell assailed Weiss in a statement, saying that prosecutors engaged in selective prosecution of a man who paid his back taxes.

“If Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought,” Lowell said. “Now, after five years of investigating with no new evidence — and two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full — the US Attorney has piled on nine new charges when he had agreed just months ago to resolve this matter with a pair of misdemeanors.”

House Republicans had subpoenaed Hunter Biden to testify for a private Dec. 13 deposition, but Lowell has said his client will answer questions only in a public hearing or setting. Republicans have countered that Hunter Biden’s demands amount to a “request for special treatment” and an attempt to “bully” Congress.