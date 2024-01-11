Iran Seizes Oil Tanker That US Confiscated in Sanctions Bust

January 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey on Thursday in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the United States, Iranian state media reported, a move likely to stoke regional tensions. The post Iran Seizes Oil Tanker That US Confiscated in Sanctions Bust appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...