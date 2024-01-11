Judge Orders California District to Reinstate Teachers Who Refused to Hide Students’ Gender Transitions

January 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a San Diego-area school district to reinstate two teachers who were placed on administrative leave for refusing to keep students’ gender transitions a secret from parents. The post Judge Orders California District to Reinstate Teachers Who Refused to Hide Students’ Gender Transitions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...