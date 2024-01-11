Why Are "Hottest Year" Ever Headlines Spiking Right Before A Polar Vortex?

This week, legacy media outlets such as Politico, BBC, Reuters, and The Hill, among others, all of a sudden pumped out 'climate-doomsday' headlines, fearmongering their readers in the middle of the Northern Hemisphere winter about how 2023 was the hottest year on record.

The surge in "hottest year" on record headlines was seen immediately after the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service released a report detailing how 2023's average temperature was 2.66 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average temperature between 1850 and 1900. Of course, these media outlets blamed fossil fuel-induced climate change, while some left out the warming effects of El Nino.

We are no strangers to corporate media pushing climate misinformation. Remember this from July: "Even NOAA "Runs Away" From 'Hottest Day Ever' Claim After Media Hysteria."

What's intriguing is the timing of the Copernicus report and eruption of climate doom headlines right before weather models show a polar vortex split is about to send parts of the Lower 48 into a deep chill.

Cold weather is an inconvenient truth for the climate-change industrial complex, with their talking heads Al Gore and Greta spewing climate propaganda.

Next-level extreme cold is headed for the U.S. 🎚️ 🥶



This map highlights all of the states where the temperature will dip *below 0˚F* (🟣) at some point in the next 10 days.



The 1st round of frigid air will arrive in the Rockies, Plains & Midwest this weekend into next week... pic.twitter.com/defQT8robf — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) January 11, 2024

Whether corporate media deliberately blasted "hottest year" headlines right before the polar vortex remains to be seen. But considering these media outlets wage an info war on ordinary folks, nothing surprises us.