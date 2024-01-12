Analysts Question Newsom’s Optimistic Take on California’s Budget

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) on Wednesday tried to paint a bullish picture of his state's fiscal situation, projecting a $37.9 budget shortfall in contrast to the $68 billion predicted by the government budget watchdog. But state analysts warn the governor may be overly optimistic. The post Analysts Question Newsom's Optimistic Take on California's Budget appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



