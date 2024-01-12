Fox News Has Completely Banned MyPillow Ads, Says Mike Lindell

January 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

In an interview with Steve Bannon, Mike Lindell confirmed that, after nearly ten years of partnership and hundreds of millions of dollars, Fox News has completely banned MyPillow ads and he doesn’t know why.

Please watch this and share it everywhere! Fox News Cancelled MyPillow. pic.twitter.com/Ey9lbEwFzp — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) January 12, 2024

Lindell believes this is about preventing him from talking about the elections and getting rid of his voice, but it’s all speculation at this point. Information is still minimal and we’ll update the story as more becomes available.

The post Fox News Has Completely Banned MyPillow Ads, Says Mike Lindell appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...