Multibillion-Dollar Afghan Fund at Risk of Being Stolen by Taliban, Watchdog Warns

More than a year since its creation, a U.S.-backed fund to support the Afghan people has not made a single disbursement and lacks safeguards to prevent the $3.5 billion investment from being stolen by the Taliban government, according to a government watchdog.


