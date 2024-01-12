NASA Defends Elon Musk After WSJ 'Drug'-Smear Campaign

Nearly a week after WSJ journos wrote a hit piece accusing Elon Musk of illegal drug use to the extent that has worried Tesla and SpaceX executives and board members, and of course, citing anonymous sources, NASA comes out swinging, saying the billionaire and SpaceX are not in violation of workplace rules on alcohol and drugs that could threaten rocket launches, according to Bloomberg.

"The agency does not have evidence of non-compliance from SpaceX on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations," NASA wrote in a statement on Thursday. The space agency continued, "We expect our commercial partners to meet all workplace safety requirements in the execution of those missions and the services they provide the American people."

Concerns about Musk's drug use were sparked by a WSJ article last Saturday that heavily relied on anonymous sourcing described, for example," as "people who have witnessed his drug use and others with knowledge of it." Here are two of the more potent paragraphs:

The world's wealthiest person has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties around the world, where attendees sign nondisclosure agreements or give up their phones to enter, according to people who have witnessed his drug use and others with knowledge of it. ... In 2018... he took multiple tabs of acid at a party he hosted in Los Angeles. The next year he partied on magic mushrooms at an event in Mexico. In 2021, he took ketamine recreationally with his brother, Kimbal Musk, in Miami at a house party during Art Basel. He has taken illegal drugs with current SpaceX and former Tesla board member Steve Jurvetson.

Many of the article's accounts go back a few years or more, and there are no specific descriptions of where or when Musk supposedly used cocaine or ecstasy. As for ketamine, the 52-year-old has previously said he's been prescribed the drug for depression, and last year tweeted that it was a better avenue than antidepressants that are "zombifying" patients. In 2018, he famously shared some cannabis on Joe Rogan's show.

In response to WSJ's hit piece, Musk posted on X, "@WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩."

After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing.



Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2024

So much for WSJ trying to cancel Musk. Remember, the era of canceling folks by corporate media and rogue elites is declining. That's because there is enormous mistrust.