Number of Americans Identifying as Democrats Plunges to Record Low: Poll

January 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The percentage of Americans who identify as Democrats plunged to a record low last year, according to a new poll published just 10 months before the party tries to re-elect […] The post Number of Americans Identifying as Democrats Plunges to Record Low: Poll appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...